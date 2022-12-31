Left Menu

BJP does not hold patents on Ram, Hinduism but our faith is beyond political gains, says Uma Bharti

The difference is that our faith is beyond political gains, she said.On her demand for a ban on liquor in the state, she said she has drawn a line that she will do what the BJP decides.Bharti also questioned the purpose of Congress leader Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra.But where is Bharat breaking

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-12-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 09:05 IST
BJP does not hold patents on Ram, Hinduism but our faith is beyond political gains, says Uma Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has said her party does not ''hold patents'' on Lord Ram, Hanuman or the Hindu religion and anybody can have faith in them, but ''our faith is beyond political gains''.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said it was not the BJP which inculcated in her the faith in Ram, the Tricolour, Ganga and cow, but it was ''already within'' her.

''The BJP does not hold patents on Ram and Hanuman or the Hindu religion. Anyone can have faith in them. The difference is that our faith is beyond political gains,'' she said.

On her demand for a ban on liquor in the state, she said she has drawn a line that she will do what the BJP decides.

Bharti also questioned the purpose of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''But where is Bharat breaking? We (the BJP-led NDA government) have abrogated Article 370 (to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir). What was breaking the country was Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Rahul Gandhi should take this yatra to PoK,'' she said.

She also claimed that the Congress will be decimated in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022