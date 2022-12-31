Tripura govt contemplates setting up medical college in tribal area
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said his government is contemplating the establishment of a medical college and hospital in a tribal area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently inaugurated a dental college and the state already has two medical colleges where post-graduate courses are offered.
Inaugurating an integrated Ayush district hospital in Chandrapur area in Gomati district, he said the state government has already selected a site for a medical college in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area.
Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, said medical facilities are being improved in the district and sub-divisional hospitals to ease the load on GBP Hospital and Agartala Medical College.
