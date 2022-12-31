BJP front functionary seeks Ajit Pawar's resignation as opposition leader for 'insulting' Sambhaji Maharaj

An office-bearer of BJP's spiritual wing on Saturday alleged NCP leader Ajit Pawar has hurt the feelings of people by saying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not ''dharmaveer''. He demanded Pawar either apologise or resign as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party's Adhyatmik Aghadi office-bearer Tushar Bhosale said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the pride of the Hindu community.

''Speaking in the state Assembly on Friday, Ajit Pawar said Sambhaji Maharaj was not 'Dharmveer' (protector of religion). The post of the leader of the opposition is for presenting the people's views in the House, but Ajit Pawar has hurt the feelings of the people,'' Bhosale said.

Alleging Pawar has ''insulted'' Sambhaji Maharaj, Bhosale demanded the NCP leader either apologise or resign as the LoP on moral grounds.

''Who has given you the right to say that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not dharmveer? You do not have the right to apply your family's thoughts to our great people,'' he said.

He wondered whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray will condemn Ajit Pawar for his remarks.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was captured and tortured to death on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

