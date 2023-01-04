Kerala govt to implement third 100-day-action plan from February 10

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to implement its third 100-day-action plan from February 10 to ensure that all the projects announced in the 2022-23 budget are executed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the evaluation meeting today asked all the departments to ensure that maximum projects are included in the 100-day-action plan.

The Chief Secretary and other department secretaries took part in the meeting.

The 100-day-action plan will be implemented from February 10 to May 20, that mark's the second anniversary of the present Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

This is the third such 100-day-action plan that has been announced since June 2021.

The first plan was implemented from June 11 to September 19, 2021 and executed 100 projects, the CMO said.

Meanwhile, in the second action plan, which was implemented from February 10, 2022 to May 20, 1,557 projects were executed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)