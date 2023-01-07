Left Menu

43 militants surrender with firearms in Manipur

The militants laid down 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunition before the CM.The surrendered militants include 13 from valley-based Kangleipak Yawol Kanba Lup KYKL, five from Peoples Liberation Army, 11 from Kangleipak Communist Party Peoples War Group, five from United National Liberation Front UNLF, five from KCP N, two from PREPAK PRO and one from the hill-based NSCN U.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:44 IST
Forty-three cadres of different militant groups on Saturday surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a ''home coming ceremony'' organised by the state Home department here. The militants laid down 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunition before the CM.

The surrendered militants include 13 from valley-based Kangleipak Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL), five from People's Liberation Army, 11 from Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), five from United National Liberation Front (UNLF), five from KCP (N), two from PREPAK (PRO) and one from the hill-based NSCN (U). Welcoming the militants to normal life, the chief minister said ''I understand the hardship and unrest experienced by you. ''As many as 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunition were surrendered. Happy to see more insurgents joining our work for building a progressive Manipur under the guidance of hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji,'' the chief minister tweeted.

''We should be united, cooperate and communicate with each other'', Singh said while urging the insurgents ''to come out so as to make a united stronger Manipur and India.'' ''Talks have started with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and agreement signed for cessation of operation and a monitoring committee formed,'' Singh said, adding ''a big talk has also been initiated with a valley-based group.'' The CM said steps have been taken for the total eradication of poppy and illegal drugs from the state.

