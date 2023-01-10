EU pledges new sanctions against Belarus over support for Russia, von der Leyen says
The European Union will impose new sanctions on Belarus as it keeps up the pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine and extends measures to those countries that support Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
"We will keep pressure on the Kremlin for as long as it takes with a biting sanctions regime, we will extend these sanctions to those who militarily support Russia's war such as Belarus or Iran," von der Leyen said at a news conference.
"And we will be coming forward with new sanctions against Belarus answering their role in this Russian war in Ukraine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two Russians die under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Rayagada
Pope Francis appeals to call off "senseless war" in Ukraine during Christmas message
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin says Russia ready to negotiate, attacks continue
Russian troops work 'round-the-clock' on new air defence positions - Interfax
WRAPUP 1-Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks