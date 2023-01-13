Left Menu

Synonymous with crime 20 years ago, Gorakhpur now becoming hub of education, health, trade: UP CM

Addressing the concluding event of three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Adityanath added that the district had become an inclusive centre of faith and development and given its citizens a new identity. Gorakhpur cannot be left behind in this development journey, the chief minister said.The district, earlier known for crimes, is now identified for four universities, he added.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:51 IST
Synonymous with crime 20 years ago, Gorakhpur now becoming hub of education, health, trade: UP CM
  • Country:
  • India

Gorakhpur was synonymous with crime 20 years ago but has moved forward with a new sheen of development in the past six years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Friday. Addressing the concluding event of three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Adityanath added that the district had become an inclusive centre of faith and development and given its citizens a new identity. ''Gorakhpur has started a new journey of development and the district also has the special blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his guidance the nation is on a new journey of development... Gorakhpur cannot be left behind in this development journey,'' the chief minister said.

The district, earlier known for crimes, is now identified for four universities, he added. Gorakhpur is now becoming a hub of education, health, trade, business and industries. It has also come up as a big platform to make films. Gorakhpur is full of opportunities, the chief minister added.

Adityanath also extended his greetings for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023