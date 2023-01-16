PM Modi pays tributes to Thiruvalluvar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar and urged the youth to read the ''Kural'', his book of aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues.

Modi tweeted, ''On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural.'' ''Tirukkural'', also known as the ''Kural'', is a celebrated Tamil text which offers wisdom on ethics and morality in different aspects of life.

