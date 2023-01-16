No visitor logs exist for Biden Wilmington home, site of classified documents - White House

No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House counsel's office said on Monday.

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs for Biden's house in Wilmington after classified documents were found in his office and garage.

