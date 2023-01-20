Left Menu

Emergency exit opening row: Congress leader calls Surya "childish", demands legal action

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday demanded legal action against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who allegedly opened the emergency exit door of an aircraft at the Chennai airport during the boarding process in December.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 08:00 IST
Emergency exit opening row: Congress leader calls Surya "childish", demands legal action
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday demanded legal action against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who allegedly opened the emergency exit door of an aircraft at the Chennai airport during the boarding process in December. Tagore said that it is unbelievable that an MP who put the safety of fellow passengers at risk is getting away by saying sorry.

Calling Surya "childish", Tagore wrote on Twitter, "how can passengers' safety be put to test by childish MP and he can get away by saying sorry?" He wrote that he would raise the matter in Parliament for legal action.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight last year by "mistake" and has already apologised for it. "It is important to look at the facts. The (emergency) door was opened by him by mistake when the flight was on the ground and after all checks, the flight was allowed to take off. He also apologised for the mistake. All protocols were followed and DGCA has investigated the matter. It was found all protocols were followed and pressurisation was also checked," Scindia told reporters.

IndiGo on December 10 said that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of its flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli at the Chennai airport during the boarding process when the plane was on the tarmac. IndiGo also had said the passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit door and apologised for the action.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10 accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger apologised for the action. As per SOPs, aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks which led to delay departure," IndiGo statement said. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Roads, Shipping, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Culture Chairman Vijayasai Reddy will write a letter to the ministry regarding the issue, sources told ANI.

Surya was seated next to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai during his travel on December 10. Opposition parties have targeted Tejasvi Surya over the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023