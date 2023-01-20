Left Menu

30 lakh posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters distributed today too little: Cong to PM

Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years, Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.PM Modi distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in government departments as part of the Rozgar Mela drive and said, Continuous Rozgar Mela exercises have become the identity of our govt, shows we fulfil what we resolve.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 11:30 IST
30 lakh posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters distributed today too little: Cong to PM
Congress President mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday said the 71,000 appointment letters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed to the youth are too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised to be provided in eight years.

Reminding the prime minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh posts in government departments are still lying vacant.

''Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little. ''The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years,'' Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

PM Modi distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in government departments as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive and said, ''Continuous 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become the identity of our govt, shows we fulfil what we resolve.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Researchers reveal women shows higher risk of developing cancer in both breast

Researchers reveal women shows higher risk of developing cancer in both brea...

 Monroe

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023