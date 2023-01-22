Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says
The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.
The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said.
