Sant Ravidas doesn't belong to any one community, his teachings are for entire humanity: HP Guv

Sant Ravidas does not belong to any one community and his teachings are for the entire humanity, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday.

He also told a gathering at the famed Shri Ravidas Jod Mela at Santokhgarh in Una district that the guru's teachings should be followed to build a discrimination-free society.

The governor paid obeisance at the Guru Ravidas temple in Una and asked its management to publish a book on the people who fought for its construction.

He honoured those associated with the temple's construction and the family members of Shingara Ram Sahungra, the founder of the mela.

Sant Ravidas worked throughout his life to remove discrimination in society and unite people, the governor said, adding that his teachings are useful for those trying to divide society. Only by staying together can people build an ideal society, he said.

''The thoughts of Sant Ravidas ji were for the nation and he was the saint of the nation. His lessons need to be adopted in life. We should move forward with the thoughts of such a great saint dedicated to the nation, country and society,'' Arlekar said.

He urged people to take society forward by adopting the teachings of great saints such as Guru Ravidas.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual function of the Cambridge International School at Dhusada in Una district, the governor said education has an important contribution in social development.

It can also contribute significantly by giving knowledge-based moral education to future generations, he said, adding that the next 25 years are important for future generations of the country.

The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has been developed to provide a positive direction to the education sector, Arlekar said.

He urged the school management to hold a comprehensive discussion on the NEP by inviting experts from the education sector.

