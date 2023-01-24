Left Menu

Australia limits alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid crime wave

Australia will limit the sale of alcohol and consider wider bans to control spiralling alcohol-fuelled violence in a central region, in the run-up to a referendum on Indigenous recognition that is shining a light on deep social divisions. The new rules in the town of Alice Springs, 2,000 km northwest of Sydney, and the surrounding region, mean that the sale of takeaway alcohol will be restricted on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and sales will be reduced on other days.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:52 IST
Australia limits alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid crime wave
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will limit the sale of alcohol and consider wider bans to control spiralling alcohol-fuelled violence in a central region, in the run-up to a referendum on Indigenous recognition that is shining a light on deep social divisions.

The new rules in the town of Alice Springs, 2,000 km northwest of Sydney, and the surrounding region, mean that the sale of takeaway alcohol will be restricted on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and sales will be reduced on other days. A fifth of the citizens of Alice Springs are Indigenous.

Community leaders across Australia have long identified alcohol abuse as a huge factor behind violence and health problems. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who met politicians, police and community leaders in Alice Springs earlier on Tuesday, said the steps on alcohol had to be seen in a broader context.

"Today's decisions are in the context of the gap that exists in health outcomes, housing outcomes, life expectancy, incarceration rates between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians," Albanese told a news conference. Albanese said a report due on Feb. 1 would consider legal changes including moving to a situation where communities would need to opt out of alcohol bans.

Australia will hold a landmark referendum late this year on recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution and creating a permanent "Voice" to parliament that would be consulted on Indigenous issues. Albanese has staked much political capital on a "Yes" vote in a country that has only passed eight referendums since independence.

"What a Voice to parliament will do is to have a representative body that is able to advocate and give advice to parliament and to government," he said. Sceptics are calling for more detail on the proposed changes, with some using the violence to argue the government should prioritise practical steps over constitutional change.

Domestic violence, assaults and property damage in Alice Springs rose between 43% and 60% in the 12 months to November 2022, according to the latest crime statistics from the territory government. There were 2,653 assaults over the period in a town of roughly 25,000. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker told ABC radio on Tuesday that violence had risen since laws restricting alcohol consumption ended last July.

The laws trace back to 2007 when the then-government sent soldiers and police into the territory to combat rampant violence and sexual abuse. "There's a lot of symptoms here that are showing that there is some clear structural problems ... but the consumption of alcohol and that broader impact on our health services are undeniable," Chalker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023