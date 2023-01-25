Former vice president to become new Taiwan premier
Former vice president Chen Chien-jen will be Taiwan's new premier, the presidential office said on Wednesday, as part of a cabinet reshuffle.
President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to hold a news conference on Friday morning to formally make the announcement, her office said in a short statement.
