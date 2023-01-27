AMMK fields candidate for Erode East assembly by-poll

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Friday announced its candidate for the Erode East Assembly by-poll scheduled on February 27.

The party's general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said AMMK's Erode district secretary A M Siva Prashanth will contest the by-election on the ''pressure cooker'' symbol.

The 29-year-old candidate will take on Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan backed by the ruling DMK and allies. The opposition AIADMK factions led by former Chief Ministers: K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, are yet to name their candidates.

Speaking to reporters here, Dhinakaran claimed that leadership tussle in the AIADMK would cost that party dearly in the ensuing by-elections, as neither of the two factions would succeed in securing the 'Two Leaves' symbol from the election commission to contest the poll.

Also, he claimed that the voters would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling DMK for failing to fulfill its promises made in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election.

