U.S. Vice President and France's Macron agree to be "closely aligned" on China

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed challenges posed by China and agreed to remain closely aligned during a meeting in Munich, which is hosting a security conference, the White House said in a readout.

The pair "discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order, and agreed to remain closely aligned," according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)