Blinken departs for undisclosed location amid speculation over China meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's motorcade left his accommodation in Munich for an undisclosed location on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, amid expectations of a possible meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a major security conference in the city.

The State Department declined to say whether a meeting with Wang was taking place.

