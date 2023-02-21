China to release Global Security Initiative paper on Tuesday -foreign minister

China will officially release on Tuesday a paper on the Global Security Initiative (GSI), said Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

In implementing the GSI, China advocates that different systems and civilisations be treated as equals, and that the principle of "indivisible security" be upheld, Qin said.

The GSI was first proposed by President Xi Jinping in April last year. Xi gave no details on how it would be implemented.

