Rahul Gandhi's Private Visit to Shimla
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Shimla's state capital on a personal visit. He headed for his sister Priyanka Gandhi's residence in Charabra and plans to stay for a few days. Increased police security ensures his safety during his stay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, serving as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited Shimla's state capital on Friday, according to officials.
Gandhi's arrival in the afternoon was personal in nature as he headed to his sister Priyanka Gandhi's house in Charabra, approximately 12 kilometers from Shimla.
Gandhi is expected to spend several days in the area, with enhanced police security measures in place to ensure his safety during the visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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