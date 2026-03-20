Rahul Gandhi's Private Visit to Shimla

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, serving as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited Shimla's state capital on Friday, according to officials.

Gandhi's arrival in the afternoon was personal in nature as he headed to his sister Priyanka Gandhi's house in Charabra, approximately 12 kilometers from Shimla.

Gandhi is expected to spend several days in the area, with enhanced police security measures in place to ensure his safety during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)