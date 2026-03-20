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Digital Threats: Bangladesh Man Caught in Bomb Hoax Email Case

Gurugram Police arrested a Bangladeshi man, Saurabh Vishwas aka Michael, for sending bomb threats to schools via email. Michael, residing illegally in India, used a fake ID from Dhaka. He collaborated online, exchanging email IDs for cryptocurrency, leading to the hoax investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:22 IST
Digital Threats: Bangladesh Man Caught in Bomb Hoax Email Case
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In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram Police apprehended Saurabh Vishwas, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, for distributing bomb threats to schools in the area via email. Officials announced the arrest, which took place on Thursday in Ahmedabad following an in-depth investigation into the alarming case.

Saurabh Vishwas, who entered India illegally nine years ago, confessed during interrogation that he orchestrated the bomb scare to instill panic. The suspect, engaged in digital marketing, revealed he sent these threats from Dhaka using fraudulent email IDs he fabricated. This arrest marks a crucial step in addressing security breaches in educational institutions.

Authorities traced one of the email IDs used in the bomb threat to a transaction with Mamunur Rashid, a Bangladeshi contact, in exchange for cryptocurrency. The investigation continues as police interrogate the suspect to uncover further details of the operation. Keywords for online searches related to the ongoing case include cybercrime, bomb threats, and digital security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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