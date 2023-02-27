AAP leaders, workers protest in Chandigarh over arrest of Delhi deputy CM Sisodia

AAP leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest here against the BJP over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleging that its government was misusing the central agencies to target political rivals.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Several party leaders, including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, were later taken into preventive custody by the Chandigarh police.

A heavy police deployment was made at the protest site in sector 37 here in view of the demonstration by the AAP.

Several AAP leaders, including MLAs and workers from across Punjab, participated in the protest near the Punjab BJP office here. Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Anmol Gagan Mann and Inderbir Singh Nijjar were also present.

Speaking to reporters, Cheema accused the BJP of targeting the elected governments of political rivals in the states and booking their leaders in false cases.

“The BJP has become a danger for democracy in the country,” alleged Cheema.

Cheema said Sisodia worked hard to provide good education to children of Delhi and accused the BJP-led Centre of sending Sisodia to jail in a ''false'' case.

Earlier, addressing the protesters during what it called a 'Lok Tantar Bachao dharna', Cheema accused the BJP of trying to suppress the voice of rival party leaders and misusing the central agencies like the CBI and the ED.

He said the BJP was “scared” of the AAP.

“We will continue to fight from the streets to parliament and will oppose the BJP policies,” said Cheema.

Punjab Cabinet minister Bram Shanker Jimpa too accused the BJP-led central government of misusing central agencies.

''They (BJP) are misusing central agencies. What is happening (arrest of Sisodia) was not even witnessed during the emergency (days),” said Jimpa, the minister for revenue, rehabilitation, and disaster management.

The protesters alleged that the BJP had an “agenda” to stop the AAP from carrying out its welfare programmes as they were feeling “jittery” over the “growing popularity” of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

They carried placards which read ''shiksha mantri tujhe salaam'' (salute to education minister) with a picture of Sisodia. The protesters also raised slogans against the BJP.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had slammed the Centre over the arrest of Sisodia and said the AAP leaders were not afraid of alleged misuse of agencies like the CBI and the ED by the Centre and they would continue to serve the people without any fear.

