Reuters Science News Summary

Firefly Aerospace is expected to secure a $110 million US EXIM loan to fund its expansion of spacecraft production facilities in Texas, pending a Tuesday vote.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Firefly ​Aerospace expected to secure $110 million US ​EXIM loan, document shows

Rocket and spacecraft ‌maker ​Firefly Aerospace is expected to secure a $110 million U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) loan that would help fund the company's expansion of spacecraft ‌production facilities in Texas, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The bank's three board members are poised for a Tuesday morning vote on the loan, which is part of an EXIM initiative to ‌help U.S. firms compete globally with foreign companies in artificial intelligence, space and other ‌areas, according to the document.

U.S. tech megacaps slide as SpaceX extends slump, AI expense concerns grow

Shares of U.S. technology megacaps tumbled on Monday as SpaceX fell for the third straight session and hyperscalers Alphabet and Amazon looked ⁠set ​to lose billions of ⁠dollars in market value, driven by AI spending concerns. SpaceX slid over 10% after last week's blistering post-IPO rally. The ⁠Elon Musk-led firm said it is launching a notes offering on Monday.

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS found to ​be up to 12 billion years old

Scientists studying the comet 3I/ATLAS have determined that this ⁠interstellar visitor is remarkably ancient – formed an estimated 10 to 12 billion years ago in a primordial planetary system – ⁠and ​has a composition unlike anything in our solar system. An evaluation of the chemical make-up of 3I/ATLAS – only the third interstellar object ever spotted in the solar system – provided guidance ⁠about the physical and chemical conditions in the planetary system where it formed, the researchers said.

China's ⁠Starlink rival launches ⁠new fundraising round, state media says

China's low Earth orbit satellite company SpaceSail, widely seen as a challenger to Elon Musk's Starlink, has launched ‌a new round ‌of fundraising, state media Securities Times reported ​on Monday. Here are more details:

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