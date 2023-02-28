U.S. says independent electoral system supports democracy after Mexico protests
The United States on Monday said an independent electoral system supports a healthy democracy following protests in Mexico condemning government moves there to shrink the electoral authority.
"We respect Mexico's sovereignty," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
"We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy."
