All set for counting of votes in TN's Erode East

All arrangements are in place to count votes on March 2 for the bypoll held to Erode East Assembly constituency, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The vote counting exercise is set to begin at 8 AM and expected to be completed before 5 PM. District Election Officer and District Collector H Krishnanunni said all arrangements have been made for counting of votes.

The bypoll, termed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin as 'Edai podum therthal,' a byelection to weigh all the good work completed within 22 months after he took over the reins of power, is expected to be a test of the government's popularity and set the mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Fare-free travel for women in State-run town buses were among the 85 per cent of 'fulfilled promises' underscored by Stalin in his campaign. The main opposition AIADMK strained every nerve to take on the ruling party over a string of issues including rise in electricity tariff and DMK regime not getting exemption for the State from NEET to make its electoral mark. The campaign was led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and challenger O Panneerselvam's camp, which withdrew its candidate disappeared from the poll scene. For the AIADMK, the Supreme Court's directive allowing Palaniswami to continue to lead the party proved to be the much needed shot in the arm for the party. The official said that the polled 1,70,192 votes on February 27 for the bypoll would be counted at the Institute of Road and Transport Engineering college premises here. The turnout was 74.79 per cent with the constituency having a total of 2,27,547 voters. As many as 16 tables have been put up for counting of votes and the counting process is likely to be completed in about 15 rounds. More than 48 CCTV cameras have been installed in the counting centre and adequate number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for security.

