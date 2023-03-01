Pinarayi Vijayan extends birthday greetings to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 72nd birthday.
In his tweet, Vijayan wished all success to Kumar, who is the face of the Janata Dal (United).
''A very happy birthday to you, @Nitishakumar Ji. Wish you continued success in your endeavours and good health in the years to come. Hope this special days brings you joy, peace, and fulfillment,'' he said on Twitter.
