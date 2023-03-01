Left Menu

Himanshu Tiwari appointed as BRS general secretary

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:23 IST
BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed Himanshu Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh as general secretary of the party.

A press note from KCR's office said, Tiwari is part of United Kisan Morcha in 2020-2021, and a member of national executive of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that vociferously opposed three anti-farmer laws.

He launched 21 days Padayatra from Champaran in Bihar to Banaras, Uttar Pradesh and mobilised thousands of people in Jan Jagran Padayatra.

Presently, Tiwari is part of team KCR. And as BRS national general secretary, he will actively participate in the organisational works of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS Party), it said.

