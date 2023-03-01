We shall see if need arises: Kejriwal on appointing deputy CM after Sisodia's resignation

''We shall see if the need arises,'' said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday trying to end speculations about appointing a deputy following the arrest and resignation of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

Ever since Sisodia resigned, speculations were rife about his possible replacement.

Asked whether there will be a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said, ''If the need arises, we shall see.'' Sisodia was in charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire country is proud of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and alleged they were arrested just to ''stop the good work being done'' in the national capital.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors, Kejriwal said, ''The AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come.''

