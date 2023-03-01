Left Menu

We shall see if need arises: Kejriwal on appointing deputy CM after Sisodia's resignation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 21:07 IST
We shall see if need arises: Kejriwal on appointing deputy CM after Sisodia's resignation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''We shall see if the need arises,'' said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday trying to end speculations about appointing a deputy following the arrest and resignation of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday.

Ever since Sisodia resigned, speculations were rife about his possible replacement.

Asked whether there will be a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said, ''If the need arises, we shall see.'' Sisodia was in charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire country is proud of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and alleged they were arrested just to ''stop the good work being done'' in the national capital.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors, Kejriwal said, ''The AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023