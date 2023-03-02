Left Menu

Taking Trump's 'America First' agenda to the next level: Vivek Ramaswamy

He called for decoupling from the Chinese economy, but said it is not going to be easy.I am taking the Trump America first agenda to the next level to actually get the job done, Maria, and I believe I am leading and will continue to lead this field with the specificity of policy proposals and vision that I put on the table, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 08:06 IST
Taking Trump's 'America First' agenda to the next level: Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday said he is taking former president Donald Trump's agenda of 'America First' to the next level to get the job done. The 37-year-old told Fox News in an interview that observing foreign policy is all about prioritization. He called for decoupling from the Chinese economy, but said it is not going to be easy.

''I am taking the Trump America first agenda to the next level to actually get the job done, Maria, and I believe I am leading and will continue to lead this field with the specificity of policy proposals and vision that I put on the table,'' he said. The Indian-American politician said he is also the only candidate in modern Republican memory who's committed to ending affirmative action in this country. That is something the US President can do by executive order canceling Lyndon B Johnson era orders, he claimed.

''A decoupling from the Chinese economy will involve some level of sacrifice, but we can make those sacrifices if we know what we are sacrificing for. That is this thing we call America. At the end of the day, we got into this mess, in part by using capitalism as a vehicle to spread democracy when in fact, China was just using mercantilism on the other side," he said.

''So what do we need to do? We need to take, I would say, dramatic steps to be able to actually declare economic independence and pull the economic rug out from under China. Now they're actually vulnerable... Xi Jinping did a lot of damage to the Chinese economy last year to hold on to power for his third term,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023