India PM Modi calls for "common ground" on global issues at G20 meeting

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 09:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders to find "common ground" on divisive issues on Thursday as he inaugurated a ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 bloc where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine is taking centre-stage.

"We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," Modi said in a video message that was broadcast before the first sesssion of the foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

