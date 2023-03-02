Left Menu

Tripura: BJP ahead in 13 assembly seats, Left-Cong in 6

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-03-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 09:58 IST
Tripura: BJP ahead in 13 assembly seats, Left-Cong in 6
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP was ahead in 13 assembly seats in Tripura, the Election Commission said on Thursday morning as counting was underway for 60 constituencies.

The Congress and its partner CPI(M) were leading in three seats each, while the Tipra Motha was also ahead in five seats, it said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was leading in the Town Bardowali seat over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 344 votes.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was ahead of BJP's Papia Dutta by 1,670 votes.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing by over 300 votes in the Banamalipur seat as Congress candidate Gopal Roy took a lead.

In the Khayerpur seat, CPI(M)'s Pabitra Kar was leading by around 3,000 votes over assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty of the BJP.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was leading by 660 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Sankar Roy in the Sabroom constituency.

Counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was held on February 16. A total of 89.98 per cent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023