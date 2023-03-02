India top court orders bipartisan panel to select election commissioners - media

India's top court on Thursday ordered setting up a bipartisan panel to select the country's election commissioners, media reported.

The panel will include the prime minister, the opposition leader, and the chief justice, the reports said. Currently, the president appoints the chief election commissioner and two commissioners for a tenure of six years each, and typically they are former bureaucrats.

