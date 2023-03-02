Left Menu

Nation cannot celebrate its achievements if women and children not safe: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 11:48 IST
Nation cannot celebrate its achievements if women and children not safe: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A society or a nation cannot celebrate its achievements if its women and children are not safe, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, dubbing the crime of child sexual abuse as one of the most grave and disconcerting challenges.

Addressing a national conference on 'Child Sexual Abuse Material', hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the Vigyan Bhawan here, Rijiju said ''we will have to go beyond legal provisions'' and the society must come together to ensure safety of women and children.

He described the conference as ''timely and very relevant'', and said, ''We expect that concrete outcomes will come out of it.'' In his address, Rijiju underlined that ''a society or a nation cannot celebrate its achievements if their women and children are not safe''.

He particularly emphasised on the issue of violence faced by children, and urged all stakeholders and the society to do more.

''The violence against children, especially child sexual abuse... I feel, and it is for everyone, is the most grave and disconcerting challenges,'' he said.

''All crimes are bad, but crimes against children are difficult to digest. How can you commit crimes against children? We have to be extremely serious in our approaches. It cannot be treated just as a crime. If you look at it just as a crime, then we will deal with it just as an ordinary crime,'' Rijiju said.

The minister inaugurated the conference on Thursday in the presence of NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra and rights panel members, besides senior officers of the ministries concerned, legal experts, academicians, and scholars.

The aim of the two-day conference is to derive recommendations for policy makers, and content hosts, including social media platforms and law enforcement agencies among others, after deliberations to advocate safe cyberspace for children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023