PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:04 IST
Opposition parties welcome SC ruling on EC, say landmark judgment to pave way for free and fair elections
Opposition parties on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners, saying the landmark judgment would pave the way for free and fair elections in the country.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. ''Welcoming the historic Supreme Court verdict on Election Commission. Insulating EC from Government influence & dependence will secure the integrity of the electoral process. A truly Independent EC alone can fulfill the Constitutional mandate of conducting free and fair elections,'' Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the verdict is a victory of democracy.

''Supreme Court's landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!'' she said on Twitter.

Party MP Derek O'Brien said the ruling will transform the ''Extremely Compromised EC'' to an ''Extremely Competent EC''.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also said that the judgment will strengthen democracy.

''Now PM, LoP and CJI will decide who will sit in Election Commission. EC used to fix election dates by looking at PM's rallies, announcements of schemes which called into question the impartiality of the Election Commission. This decision will strengthen democracy,'' he said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hailed the Supreme Court and called the judgment a ''landmark'' order. ''Truly landmark order from Supreme Court on top appointments of EC. A panel comprising PM, Leader of Opp/opposition leader of largest political party in Lok Sabha & the CJI for the top appointments in Election Commission. Earlier it was the PM recommending names to the President,'' she said in a tweet.

