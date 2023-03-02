Left Menu

Haven't withdrawn cases against me: CM Adityanath in UP Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya have not withdrawn any case filed against themselves.Addressing the discussion on the state budget in the Legislative Council, the chief minister targeted the Samajwadi Party SP saying, Yesterday, an SP leader had given a statement that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had withdrawn a case against them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya have not withdrawn any case filed against themselves.

Addressing the discussion on the state budget in the Legislative Council, the chief minister targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying, ''Yesterday, an SP leader had given a statement that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had withdrawn a case against them. In the last six years, the chief minister or the deputy chief minister have not withdrawn any such case''.

The Samajwadi Party has often accused Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Maurya of withdrawing cases against themselves.

Adityanath said, ''But it is true that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against himself in 2016 using his signature. We wonder how this case was withdrawn as the case filed by the Election Commission cannot be withdrawn. This could not have happened without the permission of the Commission, but he had withdrawn the case and he preaches others.'' ''The criminals were not only the patrons of the government, the cases of anti-national terrorists were also withdrawn in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bijnor, Kanpur and Rampur. The Samajwadi Party government also had the audacity to withdraw the cases of criminals and terrorists,'' he said.

''Even the High Court had to comment that today you are withdrawing the cases of terrorists, tomorrow you will give Padma awards to them,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

