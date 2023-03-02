Jammu bar association gets new team

The newly elected team of the Jammu wing of the J&K High Court Bar Association formally took charge on Thursday with its president Vikram Sharma asserting that it would continue the tradition to fight for people's interests.

Sharma was on Saturday elected president of the Jammu Bar Association and he replaced M K Bhardwaj who completed his term after holding the post since August 2021.

Advocates Amit Gupta, Parvesh Singh Salaria, Chetan Misri and Utkarsh Pathania have been elected as vice president, general secretary, joint secretary and treasurer respectively. ''The bar association has moved ahead with nationalist and secular credentials. We always stood with the people of Jammu to safeguard their interests and this tradition will continue,'' Sharma said.

He exhorted bar's members to keep him and his team guided to enable them to achieve the agenda set by the them.

