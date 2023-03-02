Left Menu

Serbians protest removal of prosecutors probing corruption

The protest comes as Serbia vies for European Union membership by proving it can root out corruption and organised crime, as well as reform the judiciary and the rule of law. The two deputy prosecutors, Bojana Savovic and Jasmina Paunovic, last week said senior prosecutor Nenad Stefanovic removed them from investigating an embezzlement case in the state-run EPS electro power utility company.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 22:47 IST
Serbians protest removal of prosecutors probing corruption
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Hundreds of opposition supporters and rights activists rallied peacefully in Belgrade on Thursday to protest the replacement of two deputy prosecutors who were investigating a high-profile corruption case. The protest comes as Serbia vies for European Union membership by proving it can root out corruption and organised crime, as well as reform the judiciary and the rule of law.

The two deputy prosecutors, Bojana Savovic and Jasmina Paunovic, last week said senior prosecutor Nenad Stefanovic removed them from investigating an embezzlement case in the state-run EPS electro power utility company. The investigation led to the arrest of six suspects charged with misappropriating $7.5 million. In a statement, senior prosecutor's office said the two have been reassigned due to slow work and because of their own requests.

The protesters who carried banners reading "Support to brave prosecutors" cheered as Cedomir Kokanovic, one of the organisers, said that Savovic and Paunovic must be reinstated. He also demanded the sacking of Stefanovic and Zagorka Dolovac, Serbia's state prosecutor.

"This is about the independent judiciary, (about) how it should be and not just a dead letter," he said. Opposition parties accuse President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of autocracy, corruption, nepotism, ties with organised crime and the stifling of media freedoms. Both Vucic and the SNS have denied that.

"I came here to support these ... prosecutors who had courage and strength to fight against the problem that grips this society," said Janko Fejdi from the northern city of Novi Sad. Last year Serbia adopted amendments to the constitution to depoliticise the appointment of prosecutors and judges. Both the EU and the U.S. welcomed the move.

International and domestic legal experts said the amendments were a step forward, but not enough to guarantee that the Serbian judiciary will be independent of political influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023