Kejriwal extends support to Kapil Sibal's new platform Insaaf

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday exhorted everyone to join lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform Insaaf to fight injustice.

Sibal, an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced on Saturday he was setting up a new platform called Insaaf to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country, and sought support of the chief ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

''This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal sahib. I appeal to everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

