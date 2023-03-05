Left Menu

Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:17 IST
Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the approval of nano DAP fertiliser is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government's nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilisers, he had said.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

