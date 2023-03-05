Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Kerala's Trissur on March 12

Union Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Trissur on March 5 has been postponed to March 12, the BJP state President K Surendran said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 17:40 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Thekkinkad Maidan. Shah's visit to the southern state is very significant as the BJP is trying to make a mark in Kerala in the upcoming General Elections of 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

