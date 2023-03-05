We stand for nation's progress, oppn parties for protecting each other from graft charges: BJP

The BJP Sunday hit back at opposition leaders over their allegation of misuse of probe agencies against them, saying they believe that corruption is their right in power and claimed that many of them face graft charges.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while his party stands for the country's all-around progress, the opposition parties stand for ''protecting each other from corruption charges''.

The opposition leaders' joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue makes it clear that they are trying to intimidate probe agencies, he said, adding that they consider corruption as their right in power and their letter is akin to a thief crying hoarse against police.

Leaders of nine non-BJP parties, including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and K Chandrasekhar Rao have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies against members of the opposition.

The other signatories of the letter are Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-UBT and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Trivedi said it is laughable that signatories of the letter include many leaders who face corruption charges themselves, ''some even for two generations''.

Those who were allegedly involved in corruption while occupying constitutional positions are now saying that probe agencies should not investigate, said Trivedi, a Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling party.

During the current era of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal', Trivedi said he was reminded of Bal Gangadhar Tilak's slogan that ''self-rule is our birthright'' and then took a swipe at opposition leaders, saying they seem to believe that ''corruption is their right in power''.

The BJP leader said what is more surprising is that they have come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party which entered politics by accusing most of them of corruption.

The AAP used to say that people facing corruption charges should resign and its leaders now do not quit even after going behind bars and instead call themselves ''kattar imandaar'', the BJP spokesperson said.

About former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor policy, the opposition leaders claimed the charges against the AAP leader were outrightly ''baseless'' and ''smack of a political conspiracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)