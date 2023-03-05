Left Menu

BJP observes 'Vrastachar Diwas' on Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Day

BJP activists across Odisha Sunday observed Vrastachar Diwas corruption day protesting rampant corruption in panchayats even as the state government celebrated it as Panchayati Raj Day marking the birth anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik after whom the ruling BJD is named.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:55 IST
BJP activists across Odisha Sunday observed 'Vrastachar Diwas' (corruption day) protesting ''rampant corruption in panchayats'' even as the state government celebrated it as Panchayati Raj Day marking the birth anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik after whom the ruling BJD is named. Holding placards and wearing black badges, the saffron brigade demonstrated in all blocks of the state.

Demonstartors alleged corruption in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, etc. schemes. BJP state president Samir Mohanty claimed, "It is funny to celebrate Panchayati Raj Day where corruption at its zenith.'' Because of corruption, many poor people are denied benefits from different schemes.

