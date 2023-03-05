Left Menu

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be part of India in next 2-3 years: BJP leader Kamal Gupta

"We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK. Voices are also being raised from there to join India," Kamal Gupta said.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:49 IST
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be part of India in next 2-3 years: BJP leader Kamal Gupta
Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta (Photo: Kamal Gupta Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamal Gupta on Sunday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can become a part of India anytime in the next 2-3 years. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta in Rohtak was speaking at an event organised by traders in Rohtak.

Addressing the event, he said, "We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK. Voices are also being raised from there to join India." "At any moment in the next two-three years, PoK will become a part of India and this will be done under PM Modi only," he added.

He attacked the Opposition for demanding proof of ait strike by giving the reference of 'Jaichand'."Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of some Jaichands of our country. Similarly, people like Jaichand are even present today, who demand proof of air strike done by our soldiers," he said.Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kamal Gupta said that only BJP can make India 'Vishwa Guru'. "Those talking about uniting India, are the very same people who broke the country. If anyone can make India a Vishwa Guru, it is the BJP," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023