Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2023 for over 10,000 cr passed in assembly

The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2023 for Rs 10,321 crore was Monday passed in the assembly by voice vote for utilisation in various schemes in the 2022-23 fiscal.

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary moved the bill, which was passed amid a walkout by opposition members.

"An amount of Rs 10,321 crore will be allocated to various departments," he said. Choudhary also accused the Centre of not releasing its share for several welfare schemes.

"The BJP-led Union government is playing politics over several centrally sponsored schemes for which the Bihar government is paying the Centre's share from its own coffers," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)