Left Menu

Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2023 for over 10,000 cr passed in assembly

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:24 IST
Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2023 for over 10,000 cr passed in assembly

The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2023 for Rs 10,321 crore was Monday passed in the assembly by voice vote for utilisation in various schemes in the 2022-23 fiscal.

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary moved the bill, which was passed amid a walkout by opposition members.

"An amount of Rs 10,321 crore will be allocated to various departments," he said. Choudhary also accused the Centre of not releasing its share for several welfare schemes.

"The BJP-led Union government is playing politics over several centrally sponsored schemes for which the Bihar government is paying the Centre's share from its own coffers," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023