CM Chouhan: Former journalism professor Pushpendra Pal Singh was an institution in himself

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former journalism professor Pushpendra Pal Singh, who was last employed as a general manager at the state-run agency Madhyam.

Singh (55) died in the early hours of Tuesday following a massive heart attack at his home, family sources said. His wife had died on March 6, 2018, they said.

Describing Singh as “an institute of journalism”, Chouhan said he had shaped the lives of many journalism students and was most popular among his pupils as “PP Sir”.

Former CM Kamal Nath also paid heartfelt homage to Singh, who he said played a major role in shaping a generation of journalists.

A large number of people, including journalists, officials, students and social workers, attended Singh’s funeral earlier in the day.

