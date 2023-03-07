Left Menu

Maha: Unseasonal rains hit five districts, CM orders assessment of crop damage

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra, damaging standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.Shinde spoke with the chief secretary and the collectors of the districts where untimely showers have been reported in the last 48 hours, said officials.Shinde has instructed the revenue officials to conduct the damage assessment survey of the areas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:23 IST
"Shinde has instructed the revenue officials to conduct the damage assessment survey of the areas. The panchnama of the losses will be compiled so that the state can announce some relief assistance," said a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

Besides Thane and Palghar, several parts of Washim, Nashik and Aurangabad districts witnessed strong winds and rains, which damaged crops just when the harvest season is around the corner, the chief minister said.

Speaking about the situation, Shinde said farmers should be given relief and confidence. He said the state government stands with the cultivators.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also gave a similar assurance to farmers.

Responding to a question, Fadnavis told reporters, "The government will definitely provide some assistance, including financial help. Necessary instructions have already been given to officials, asking them to conduct a damage assessment." Meanwhile, Shinde on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours at his residence in Thane city with his family members and others.

''With the new coming to power in Maharashtra eight months ago, all festivals such as Dahihandi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navaratri, Diwali, and Holi are being celebrated with fervour,'' he told reporters.

Extending Holi greetings to the people of the state and also to his ''detractors'', Shinde said these festivals carry special importance in the country and the state.

Later, he drove straight to Anand Aashram, the headquarters of Shiv Sena, and paid respect to his late mentor Anand Dighe with colours.

Elsewhere, revellers in Thane city celebrated the festival of colours with enthusiasm smearing each other with colours.

On Monday night, Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra constituency in Thane district, Jitendra Awhad, lit a bonfire of 50 boxes and took a dig at CM Shinde and MLAs of his camp, now recognised as Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

