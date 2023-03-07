Left Menu

UK PM Sunak: We will fight any legal challenge to new immigration law

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 23:32 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that his government would fight any legal challenges to new laws being introduced to tackle small boat migration.

Asked by reporters at a press conference whether he was prepared to fight lawyers who were looking at ways to challenge proposed legislation, Sunak said: "of course we're up for the fight, I wouldn't be standing here if we weren't - but we're actually confident that we will win".

 

