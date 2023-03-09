Left Menu

Former BJP MP and president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj Sohan Potai dies

His mortal remains will be taken to Babu Dabena, his native village there, where the final rites will be performed later in the day, said Korram who was closely associated with Potai.A prominent tribal leader from Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh, Potai was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanker on a BJP ticket in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:13 IST
Former BJP MP and president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj Sohan Potai dies
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP and president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj Sohan Potai died at the age of 65 on Thursday.

Potai was suffering from a throat-related ailment from the last six-seven months and breathed his last at around 10 am at his house in Kanker town, located 150 km away from capital Raipur, said Akbar Ram Korram, state president of Gondwana Gond Mahasabha.

''He was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Tuesday and shifted to his home in Kanker. His mortal remains will be taken to Babu Dabena, his native village there, where the final rites will be performed later in the day,'' said Korram who was closely associated with Potai.

A prominent tribal leader from Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh, Potai was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanker on a BJP ticket in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and in 2016 was suspended from the BJP for alleged anti-party activities.

Senior BJP MLAs Raman Singh and Dharamlal Kaushik expressed grief over Potai's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023