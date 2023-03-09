Left Menu

PM Modi holds meetings with Gujarat BJP leaders, state officials

Patel became Gujarat CM for the second time in December last year following the partys landslide victory.Soon afterwards, the PM held another meeting with senior Gujarat officials including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held separate meetings with key leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as senior officials of the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar before leaving for Delhi.

He reached the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after watching the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

At the Raj Bhavan, he first met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, sources said.

At the meeting, Modi is believed to have taken stock of the performance of the state government during the first 100 days and ongoing development works. Patel became Gujarat CM for the second time in December last year following the party's landslide victory.

Soon afterwards, the PM held another meeting with senior Gujarat officials including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan. After the meeting, the prime minister left for Ahmedabad Airport in the evening.

