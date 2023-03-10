Left Menu

Biden budget plan includes $2 billion request aimed at countering China

Updated: 10-03-2023 00:53 IST
The Biden administration's budget plan includes a request for $2 billion to strengthen Indo-Pacific economies and support partners to push back against China, the State Department's Acting Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources John Bass said.

"Our competition with the PRC is unusually broad and complex, which requires a different approach than traditional budgeting," Bass told reporters, adding that the budget includes mandatory spending on top of discretionary resources to help address the "generational challenge" posed by China.

